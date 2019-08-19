Kerala Floods : Electricity Board fails to hand over Rs 126 crore to relief fund

In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that the Rs 130 crores that were collected by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) from its employees through the ”salary challenge” for the Chief Minister”s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), are yet to be handed over, and only Rs 10 crores have been deposited so far.

As part of salary challenge, an amount of Rs 136 crore was collected in a year from employees salary. However, only an amount of Rs 10 crore was given so far. The remaining amount of Rs 126 crore was not given. Three days salary was given and the whole amount was collected in 10 months. 95% of the amount collected from salary of employees was not given to the relief fund. The board collected 102.61 crore till March 31, 2019. An amount of Rs 14.65 crore was collected from the rest of the months. Only Rs 10.23 crore of the proceeds from the salary challenge were transferred to the relief fund till June 30, according to official documents.

The usual practice is to give the amount collected from the monthly salary to the relief fund monthly. From last September onwards, the employees paid three days salary in 10 months via salary challenge. 99% left union members were participants of the challenge. The board had earlier handed over Rs 49. 5 crore to the chief minister’s relief fund in September 2018 along with KSEB’s 36 crores and one-day salaries of its employees. In addition, the amount raised through salary challenge was not handed over. Meantime, KSEB chairman N S Pillai said the amount was not transferred due to financial crisis of the board.