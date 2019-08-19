New year holiday announced in UAE

A public holiday for both private and public sector employees for Muharram 1, Hijiri 1441. This is the beginning of the Islamic New Year. This year Muharram falls on Septemeber 1.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced the holiday on social media. The holiday announcement was based on the Council of Ministers Resolution No.37 of 2019.

The first day of Muharram is subject to the sighting of the moon. Earlier UAE government has declared that both private-sector employees and the public sector employees will get the same number of holidays. Both the sector will get around 14 public holidays.