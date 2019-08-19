Stock Market: Benchmark indices end in gains

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended in gain today. The benchmark indices settled trading marginally higher.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 37,402.49 points higher by 52.16 points or 0.14%. The Nse Nifty ended trading at 11,053.90 points higher by 6.10 points or 0.06%.

The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, L&T, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, PowerGrid, ONGC, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, and HDFC Bank.