Students breakdown after knowing about teacher’s transfer: video

A video has become viral on social media which will also melt your heart. The video shows respect and love for teachers by students. Students of a school breakdown knowing the news of transfer pf their teacher.

The touching incident took place in a school in the Katni district in Madhya Pradesh. The students become emotional and start crying holding the teacher’s hand. The teacher also failed to resist his emotion and he too cried with his beloved students.

Mangal Deen Patel is the most beloved teacher of the students in the school. He was also included in the transfer list prepared by the government. The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to transfer around 30,000 teachers across the state.