Injured leopard attacks man taking photos: Video

A man was attacked by an injured female leopard while he was taking photos of the wild animal. The scary incident took place in Falakata area of Alipurdar district of West Bengal.

In the video clip, the injured leopard is seen lying outside a tea garden. The locals were gathered around the wild animal and began taking photos of it. This has ignited the wrath of the animals as the crowd disturbed her. Then the leopard suddenly sprung and attacked a man injuring him. The man has sustained minor injuries and rushed to a local hospital.

The animal got injured while crossing the Asian Highway from nearby Dalgaon forest when a vehicle hit the animal. The animal sustained heavy injuries. Later the Jaldapara National Park authority rescued the leopard and took it for the treatment.