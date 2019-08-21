A Sampath Usurps the Credit For V Muraleedharan’s Efforts? Check Out these Trolls

Kerala State Government has appointed A Sampath(ex-M.P Attingal) as the state government’s special representative in New Delhi to coordinate with the NDA government. The government feels that his presence is going to help the quick implementation of Centrally-funded development projects in the state.

The move to appoint him was criticized and trolled in social media, especially the financial angle of it, to spend a lot by creating a new post at a time when Kerala is facing a cash crunch.

As the criticisms grew, the supporters of the Left have felt obliged to somehow justify the act of appointing him. In the last few days, there have been claims from many corners, about Sampath being the reason for all the good things that have come to Kerala from the center.

Social media has been quite severe on Sampath and he has been criticized for ‘usurping the credit of the efforts of BJP M.P V Muraleedharan’. Sampath has become a center of trolls too and here are a few of them. Check this out.