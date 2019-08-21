Aadhaar Linking With Facebook is Gonna Make things Difficult For Porali Shaji, the Pro-Left Fb Group? Check Out What Sandeep G Varier Said

The Central government is all up for users linking their social media profiles with their Aadhaar details. This comes after the idea mooted by the Tamil Nadu government has been challenged by Facebook, which owns the popular social networks Facebook and Instagram along with messaging apps WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

There is a growing concern against this move and the majority of the protest is based on ‘privacy’ concerns. BJP leader Sandeep G varier, took to facebook, smashing these myths. He was sharing a clip from the news discussion on which he was a part of, from the previous day.

How can we say that linking Aadhaar is going to threaten our privacy? We update all our movements on Facebook, we upload many pictures. We give our credit and debit card numbers to make online purchases. Giving your Aadhaar details is not a bigger thing than giving your card details. Aadhar number is only used for verification. Facebook doesn’t get your eye retina or fingerprint through this” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Pro Left group – Porali Shaji, Sandeep G Varier said the move will help people determine if Pavan Kalyan is actually Porali Shaji. (to determine the actual identity of the person working behind the group)

