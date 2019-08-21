IMD predicts rain in Kerala,issues Yellow alert in four districts,Govt declares holiday for schools

IMD predicts rain in Kerala,Yellow alert was issued in four districts – Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur on Wednesday. People have also been asked to be alert. In these districts, there are chances for isolated heavy rains.

However, no warning has been issued to fishermen. Tomorrow (August 21) will not be a working day for schools which are functioning as relief camps, the district collectors have informed but it will be working day for schools where relief camps do not interrupt the functioning of the classes.