Terrorist killed in 1st encounter in J&K since Article 370 revocation

In an encounter with the terrorist, an SPO of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed while another cop was injured. It is also asserted that a terrorost was also gunned down a terrorist . The identity of the terrosist is not yet disclosed.The martyred SPO has been identified by the police as Billal.

The gun battle between security forces and armed militants, which had begun on Tuesday evening, had continued into the night.

Encounter is over. One terrorist killed. Identity being ascertained. Arms and ammunition recovered. Our colleague SPO Billal attained martyrdom. SI Amardeep Parihar injured in the incident is being treated at Army Hospital,” stated the police in the tweet.