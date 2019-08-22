Commodity Market: Gold price climbs up

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver continued its upward rally. In the Indian market, the price of gold has surged by Rs.150.

In the International market, the price of spot gold was lower by 0.2% at $.1498.37 per ounce. US gold futures also dropped down by 0.5% to $.1508 per ounce.

In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% purity surged by Rs.150 to Rs.38,970 per 10 gram. The price of gold of 99.5% purity also rose by Rs.170 to Rs.38,820 per 10 gram. The price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.28,800 per 8 gram.

In the Indian market, the price of silver surged by Rs. 60 to Rs.45,100 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery also surged by Rs.43,765 per kilo. The price of the silver coin remained firm at Rs.91,000 for buying and Rs.92,000 for selling of 100.