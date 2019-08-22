Mary Kom supports union government’s decision to abrogate Article 370

India’s epic woman boxer Mary Kom has come forwad supporting Union government’s decision to abrogate the Atricle 370and 35A. Mary Kom, six-time world boxing campion and a Rajya Sabha MP said that the athletes from the new Union Territories -Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh- will get better facilities to showcase their talents.

” After the decision by the governmetn, I hope better facilities and infrastructure will be provided to all sportspersons in Jammu and Kashmir as the Central government will directly be involved in managing things there. Sports Ministry can directly reach out to all sportspersons there, she said to media persons.

The Union governemnt, on August 5 has scrapped the Article 370 and 35A which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.