There is no point in talking to India says PAK PM

The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted taht he would no longer seek any dialogue with New Delhi regarding the military escalation between the nuclear -armed neighbours.

There is no point in talking to them (Indian officials). I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement. There is nothing more that we can do,” Khan told media.

Talking about heightening tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, the cricketer-turned-politician said: “… You are looking at two nuclear-armed countries eyeball to eyeball, and anything can happen.