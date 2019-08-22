‘We are concerned about Muslims’ situation in Kashmir’: Supreme leader of Iran expresses his concern over Kashmir

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed his concern over the Jammu and Kashmir issue. He on his social media handle shared a message in which he accused the British of the current situation in Kashmir.

” The current situation in #Kashmir &the disputes between India &Pakistan regarding it are a result of the vicious British government’s measures while leaving the Indian subcontinent. The British intentionally left this wound in that region in order to sustain conflicts in Kashmir”, Khamenei tweeted.

He also said that the country has a good relation with India. ” We’re concerned about Muslims’ situation in #Kashmir. We have good relations with India, but we expect the Indian government to adopt a just policy towards the noble people of Kashmir and prevent the oppression & bullying of Muslims in this region”, he also wrote on the micro-blogging site.