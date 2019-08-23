Commodity market: Gold price touches high

In the commodity market, the price of precious metal gold has touch a fresh high. This is for the fourth consecutive day that the price of gold is surging. But the price of silver remained firm.

In New York market gold was trading at a lower price of $.1496.30 per ounce. In New Delhi market, the price of gold of 99.9% has rose by Rs. 25 to reach at Rs.38,995 per 10 gram. And the price of gold of 99.5% surged by Rs.5 to reach at Rs.38,825 per 10 gram. The price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.28,800 per 8 gram.

In New York market the price of silver remained firm at $.17.11 per ounce. In India the price of silver remained firm at Rs.45,000 per kilo. The weekly based deliver declined by Rs.99 to Rs.43,666 per kilo. The price of silver coins remained firm at Rs.91,000 for buying and Rs.92,000 for selling of 100 coins.