CPI(M) to Change their Stand on Sabarimala Issue, Check this Out

It is reported that the state committee of CPI(M) has decided to change their stand on Sabarimala issue. The committee has reached a consensus that the party need not take initiative for young women entry into the temple and that such an image has caused a setback for them in the elections. The committee has agreed upon a decision to respect the sentiments of devotees.

The committee also found that the Sabarimala young women entry, immediately after the women wall, distanced the devotees from the party. The committee also asks the Left activists of the party to be more active in local temple committees.