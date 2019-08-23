IAF to get first batch of 36 Rafale Jet soon, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi confirmed that the first Rafale aircraft will reach India by next month.”We are happy that 1st of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft will be handed over to India next month”,PM Modi said.Modi is currently on a three-nation tour, arrived in Paris for bilateral meetings with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister further added that France is the first country with which India has signed a civil nuclear arrangement. “I am excited to take part in G7 summit and I want to congratulate President Macron and entire France for the summit,” said PM Modi.

According to reports, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa are set to travel to Paris in September to receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.