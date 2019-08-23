Over 150 workers resign from Bharatiya Janata Party

More than 150 BJP workers have submitted their resignations after the name of five-time MLA didn’t appear in the first list of Karnataka cabinet ministers. In a show of disagreement against Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not giving ministerial berth to Sullia MLA S Angara, the Sullia BJP Mandala Samithi has announced non-cooperation movement.

The workers who had submitted their resignations said that they are angry because Angara was not given the ministerial position in the state cabinet. Speaking to The News minute, Angara said that he is hurt by the exclusion.