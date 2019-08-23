Pakistan will no longer seek talks with India, says Imran Khan

Pakistan will no longer seek dialogue with India as it has repeatedly rebuffed peace overtures, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, a charge rejected by New Delhi which has repeatedly asked Islamabad to take “credible” action against terror groups to resume the talks.

Stepping up his criticism of India after it revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status early this month, Khan told The New York Times that he fears the threat of a military escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours. “There is no point in talking to them (India). I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement,” he said. “There is nothing more that we can do,” Khan said.