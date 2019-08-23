Prabhas’s Saaho breaks Baahubali’s record

In Tamil Nadu. Saaho is releasing in about 550 screens. This is a huge number given that Baahubali: The Conclusion released only in about 525 screens in the state. It is clear that the makers of Saaho are hoping to beat the box office record set by SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

Director Sujeeth has said that though Saaho is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, they have dubbed many important scenes in Tamil. He assured that Tamil audience will have a good film-watching experience.

Since the release of SS Rajamoul’s Baahubali series, there is good integration between all the film industries in India. Many Telugu films are getting popular in Tamil Nadu like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and iSmart Shankar.

Like Saaho, Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is also releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film stars actors from all the film industries. The Chirnajeevi-starrer has Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sudeep in important roles.