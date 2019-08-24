BWF World Championships: P.V.Sindhu writes new history

in badminton, India’s ace badminton player P.V.Sindhu has wrote a new history by entering in to the final clash of BWF World Championship in Switzerland.

P.V.Sindhu has entered the final summit of the championship by defeating Chinese player Chen Yu Fei in just 40 minutes by 21-7,21-14.

The Olympics silver medalist Sindhu is reaching the finals of world championship for the third time. She has entered the finals on the last two time in 2017 and 2018.

Hat-trick of finals! ?@Pvsindhu1 maintains her perfect record against Chinese shuttlers at #BWFWorldChampionships to dismiss WR 3 #ChenYufei 2?1?-7?, 2?1?-1?4? to advance to the final for the 3rd year in a row! One win away from the #GOLD! ?#IndiaontheRise #Sindhu pic.twitter.com/kaCbkpECst — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2019

Sindhu will face the winner of the second semi-final between nozomi Okuhara and Ratchanok Intanon.

The most impressive facet of @Pvsindhu1's record at the #BWFWorldChampionships is her record against Chinese opponents: 7-0.

She's defeated Wang Yihan, Wang Shixian (x2), Li Xuerui, Sun Yu, Chen Yufei (x2).

All of those women have medaled at the Worlds except Sun.@BAI_Media — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) August 24, 2019

“I think in the first game, I had given a huge lead and I couldn’t cover. I was prepared for her deception but my shots were going to midcourt. But the second game was anybody’s game and I kept fighting and won the second. The third game went the same way, she was leading but I had hope. At 18-18, I had to be patient and keep the shuttle inside, there were long rallies and I am happy to win this,” Sindhu said after the win.

Badminton star @Pvsindhu1 enters the finals of the World Badminton Championship. This is her third consecutive year at the tourney. @KirenRijiju wishes her the very best for the final match. — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) August 24, 2019