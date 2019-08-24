Latest NewsSports

BWF World Championships: P.V.Sindhu writes new history

Aug 24, 2019, 04:26 pm IST
in badminton, India’s ace badminton player P.V.Sindhu has wrote a new history by entering in to the final clash of BWF World Championship in Switzerland.

P.V.Sindhu has entered the final summit of the championship by defeating Chinese player Chen Yu Fei in just 40 minutes by 21-7,21-14.

The Olympics silver medalist Sindhu is reaching the finals of world championship for the third time. She has entered the finals on the last two time in 2017 and 2018.

Sindhu will face the winner of the second semi-final between nozomi Okuhara and Ratchanok Intanon.

“I think in the first game, I had given a huge lead and I couldn’t cover. I was prepared for her deception but my shots were going to midcourt. But the second game was anybody’s game and I kept fighting and won the second. The third game went the same way, she was leading but I had hope. At 18-18, I had to be patient and keep the shuttle inside, there were long rallies and I am happy to win this,” Sindhu said after the win.

