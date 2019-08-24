Check what Sunny Leone is doing on vacation: Video

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is the most ‘googled’ celebrity in the world. The former adult film star has now handful of films in hand. Apart from her busy acting schedules the actress is a very busy mummy also.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Webber has adopted a girl child from Latur. The girl child Nisha is with them. After that the couple had blessed with twin boys. The twins were born in surrogacy.

The actress is now having her vacation in Dubai with her family. But the actressis making sure that she is not missing her duties as a mummy.

The actress has shared a photo on her social media handle in which she can be seen as helping her daughter Nisha in doing homework. Sunny captioned the photo on Instagram as ” On vacation but I believe in consistency with my daughter. Helping her finish the homework assignment I set for her’.