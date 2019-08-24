“If CPI(M) Wants, they Can Get Women Enter Sabarimala Temple,” Says Left Leader. T.G Mohandas Gives him a Mouth Shutting Reply

The CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has reaffirmed that the party and the left government is not against devotees and the faith of the people. He said this to media persons after the CPM state committee meeting which has lasted to six days.

The CPM leader agreed that there is an erosion in the mass base of the party and that has resulted in the big defeat of the left front in the general elections.

Reporter News channel took this topic for their discussion and BJP was represented on the panel by T.G Mohandas and K.T Kunhikannan represented the Left. During the course of the discussion, Mr. Kunhikannan echoed a statement that many of its leaders had already made. He said CPI(M) is capable of making young women entry into Sabarimala temple, but it chose not to do so.

“If CPI(M) wants to make young women enter any temple, they can easily mobilize it,” said Kunhikannan.

T.G Mohandas soon interfered and said “I am challenging you, use all your might and try getting ten women into the temple. You are claiming this for too long. Do you dare to send ten women to the temple?”

“People of Kerala understood your party’s intentions. It is why you have to go to each house with a begging bowl, explaining your position. Did you get scared by my challenge? Such skittish people should rather stay back at home,” Mohandas added.

KT Kunhikannan at no point accepted the challenge but chose to resort to familiar arguments of dubbing the opposing voices as attempts to flame communal tension.