India Vs West Indies 1st Test: India fights back

In cricket, the hosts West Indies were all out for 222 in their first innings on the third day of the first test against India at Antigua today. India has scored 297 runs in the first innings. india has a total lead of 75 runs.

WI 209/8 (65 ov)

Live Scorecard & Pitch Analysis

??????????https://t.co/a3JufKj7nz pic.twitter.com/CXVwl0fH2K — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 24, 2019

The West Indies team could ad only 33 runs after resuming batting in the third day. In the second day when the game was stopped the West Indies was scored 189 for 8 wickets. Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked the remaining two wickets of the hosts.

WI 222/10. India lead by 75 runs

Live Scorecard & Pitch Analysis

??????????https://t.co/a3JufKj7nz pic.twitter.com/inTr0j9dv4 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 24, 2019

India has started the batting of the second innings. As per last reports India has scored 81 runs losing three wickets.

End of the West Indies innings. They are bowled out for 222. #TeamIndia lead by 75 runs. 5 for Ishant, 2 each for Shami & Jadeja. 1 for Bumrah #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/kFSzywVUoN — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2019