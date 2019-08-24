K Surendran Takes a Dig at Left’s Change in Approach Towards Devotees. Check this Out

The CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has reaffirmed that the party and the left government is not against devotees and the faith of the people. He said this to media persons after the CPM state committee meeting which has lasted to six days.

The CPM leader agreed that there is an erosion in the mass base of the party and that has resulted in the big defeat of the left front in the general elections. BJP leader K Surendran, in a Facebook post, has taken a dig at this plight of the Left. He said that doesn’t matter what CPI(M) do, they cannot win back the trust of the devotees.