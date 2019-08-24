“PM Modi should be praised”: Shashi Tharoor came out in support of Jairam Ramesh 

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor came out in support of party colleague Jairam Ramesh on Friday, saying “demonising” Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “wrong” and the PM should be praised for doing the right things. This comes after Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also supported Mr Ramesh.Mr Tharoor said praising the Prime Minister for doing the right things would lend credibility to the opposition’s criticism of him.

“Always said demonising Modi wrong. No only is he PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad & indifferent – they must be judged issue wise and nt person wise. Certainly, Ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds (sic),” Mr Singhvi had tweeted.

Shashi Tharoor also joined him. “As you know, I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time,” Mr Tharoor said.