This new advertisement will leave you glued to TV: Video

A new television advertisement of popular glue brand ‘Fevicol’ will leave glued to television. The company is known for their interesting advertisements. This year the company has completed 60 years .

And the new advertisement is released as tribute to this. The new ad shows the journey of a sofa built in 1959.

This is the longest advertisement by the company. The ad has been placed as content on OTT platforms like Hotstar, Sonylive, Zee5 and Youtube. And this is first for a brand advertisement. The advertisement is also aired on general entertainment and news channel and digital platforms.

Fevicol is one of the most popular glue brand which is used for industrial and domestic use.

