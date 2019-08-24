VietJet, the ‘Bikini Airlines’ to start service in India soon: Details inside

The popular Vietnamese budget airline VietJet Aviation known as ‘Bikini Airlines’ will soon start it’s operations from India. The airline will start its operation from December this year.

The company has informed that it has started booking for two direct flights from New Delhi to Vietnam. There will be two direct flights from New Delhi to Ho Ci Minh City and Hanoi. And this will be launched in December 6.

The private airline operates around 385 daily flights within Vietnam and to other destinations such as japan, hong kong, Taiwan, South korea, China, Thailand, Myanmar and Malaysia.

The airline was launched by a Vietnam lady Nguyen Thanh Ha on 2007 November. The airline rose into fame in 2011 after it advertisement featured women dressed in bikinis. The flight was then came to known as ‘bikini Airlines’.

Details of Flights:

1. Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi

Starting from December 6, the New Delhi- Ho Chi Minh City route will operate four return flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Departure from New Delhi will be from 11.50 pm and will reach Ho Chi Minh City at 6.10 am. On return the flight will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 7.00 pm and will reach in New Delhi at 10.50pm.

2. Hanoi to New Delhi

There will be three return flights starting from December 7. Flights will be operating on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Flight will depart from New Delhi at 11.50 pm and will reach at Hanoi at 5.20 am. The flight from Hanoi will depart at 7.10 pm and will reach at New Delhi at 10.50 pm.