Bird or a bunny? Internet has the latest viral illusion. What is your answer?

ems like the optical illusions on the internet are not coming to an end any time soon. Remember the white and gold dress? It took the internet by storm. Then came the sneakers. The Internet has still not come to a decision if it was grey and green or pink and white.

However, this latest optical illusion includes a bird or no wait it is a bunny. No bird. No… We can’t decide. And even the internet is confused. The illusion that we are talking about was initially shared by Paige Davis, a bird training curator at World Bird Sanctuary in the USA as an Instagram story.

And it went viral on social media.