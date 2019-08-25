C.M Driving Away Old Woman: District Collector Trolled For Supporting Pinarayi Vijayan, Check this Out

In a video that went viral on social media, it was seen that Kerala C.M PInarayi Vijayan shooed away an old lady, and critics of C.M has taken this as the latest instance of C.M’s ‘rude’ behaviour. District collector of Kannur soon came to the rescue of Kerala C.M and said that the video is being circulated in the wrong way.

“According to the information received, the woman is not mentally sound. She was provoked all of a sudden and started behaving rudely with C.M. He tried to drop her hands and asked her to go and sit, but she didn’t consider it. But even then, C.M instructed to have the woman seated on the stage. Till the program was over, she was in the first row of the audience,” wrote district collector on Facebook. (Original Fb post below)

But the district collector’s explanation has not been received well on Facebook and he is widely trolled in the comment section. Check out some of the comments.