M.N Karassery Points Out Instances of Pinarayi Govt Succumbing to Pressure From Religion. Check this out

The CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has reaffirmed that the party and the left government is not against devotees and the faith of the people. The CPM leader agreed that there is an erosion in the mass base of the party and that has resulted in the big defeat of the left front in the general elections. Mathrubhumi news channel took this topic for discussion on Saturday and the debate featured political analyst M.N Karassery. He said that so far the Pinarayi Govt had succumbed to Muslim and Christian priesthood, now the trend is expanding to Hindu priests as well.

“Pinarayi Vijayan’s government, right from the beginning has been watchful not to provoke religious communities and not to earn the hatred of priests. They think they made a mistake with Sabarimala,” said Karassery. ” In Piravom church dispute, they didn’t pay heed to the Supreme Court verdict. When a cross erected after encroaching on Government land was removed, he(Pinarayi Vijayan) said such behavior causing problems to people should be avoided. Arrest in Franco Mulakkal case came three months later. Kerala Govt, which so far not hurt the sentiments of Christian or Muslim priesthood, is now taking that trend to Hindu priesthood too” he added.