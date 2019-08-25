Police finds missing child in 30 minutes

The Ajman police has found out a missing child with in 30 minutes after the parents reported that the child is missing. The parents of the autistic child reported to police that the child went missing after they left their home in Al Humaidiya. They called the police around 1.30 am on today.

The Ajman police sent six patrol teams to found the child. One of the patrol team find the child in a commercial store. The police took the boy to the police station and handed over to the parents.