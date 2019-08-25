Shah Rukh Khan’s Pakistani fans upset: Know the reason

Bollywood celebrities and Bollywood films have a huge fan base in Pakistan. Pakistan is also a market for Bollywood films and Indian entertainment tv channels.That is the reason why Imran Khan government has denied permission to indian tv channels and Indian movies in Pakistan after India revoked Article 370.

But now the fans of Shah Rukh Khan in Pakistan are upset and worried as the trailer of ‘bard of Blood’, a web series produced by the King Khan has released.

The trailer of ‘Bard of Blood’, the maiden Netflix production of SRK has released. The web series staring Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi says the story of an Indian intelligence officer who is on a mission to save Indian spies from pakistan.

This has made the Pakistan fans worried as the series portrays Pakistan as a nursery or hub of terrorism.