Steve Smith set to make return in Ashes tour match

It has been asserted that Steve Smith is all set to make his return in the tour match aganist Derbyshire after the Australia star batted against bowlers for the first time on Sunday since being concussed.

Smith is considered to be one of the world’s leading batsmen wno was ruled out of the ongoing third Ashes test at headingly with concussionafter being hit by a 92 mph bouncer from England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Smith has made a spectacular return to Test cricket in what is the former Australia captain’s first series since he completed a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.