This new look of MS Dhoni is going viral; PIC INSIDE

The Former Indian captian MS Dhoni is now back from hi arm stint and the veteran is now about to thake of fied commitments. He was spotted during the various ad shoots earlier this week. The new picture of the star is now getting viral on social media.

The 38-year-old was wearing a black bandana on his head as he was juggling around his various commitments. The former Indian skipper, who holds an honorary position of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, completed his 15-day stint with his regiment 106 TA Battalion. During this stay, he underwent training while learning about weaponry and battle craft and also took part in different sporting events.