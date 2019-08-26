Jasprit Bumrah says he is evolving and is able to bowl out swingers from now

India’s pace bower incarnate Jasprit Bumrah says he is always evolving to polish his craft,

Bumrah recently became the fastest Indian to 50 Test wickets, during his six-wicket match haul against the West Indies in the first Test here, which India won by 318 runs on Sunday.

“I used to bowl the inswinger earlier, but the more Test matches I’ve played, I’ve gotten more confident to bowl the outswinger, especially since England,” said Bumrah referring to the series in England last year, which India lost 1-4.

“I am always trying to evolve,” he asserted.

The pitch was on the flatter side but conditions aided swing bowling and he gave a perfect exhibition of it getting opener John Campbell castled with a moving delivery.