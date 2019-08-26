Renaissance Committee Convenor’s Words Will Not Impress the Left Govt. Check this Out

The CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had reaffirmed that the party and the left government is not against devotees and the faith of the people, after the CPM state committee meeting which had lasted to six days. This comes after the party had suffered a huge defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and their bullish attitude in the Sabarimala young women entry issue was widely criticized

. Following the party’s change in stand, the Renaissance Committee, which had supported the entry of young women into Sabarimala has now found itself in a spot of bother. The committee feels it cannot stay with the government anymore. Punnala Sreekumar, the convenor of the committee has said that belief and Renaissance cannot go together.