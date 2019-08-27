22 Senior officials sacked for corruption by Modi government

The narendra Modi led Union Government has sacked 22 senior officials for corruption. The union government has given compulsory voluntary retirement for the officers who were accused of corruption and malpractice.

As per the official sources the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has given voluntary retirement fro its 22 senior officials.

“Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has compulsorily retired yet another 22 senior officers of the rank of Superintendent/AO under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) in the public interest, due to corruption and other charges and CBI traps,” said the official statement.

This is the third round of sacking corrupt tax officials. Earlier in June 27 senior top officials were given retirement. 15 Top officials of Central board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and 12 Income Tax officers were given compulsory retirement.