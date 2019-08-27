A Tasty Mixed Vegetable Dish- Avial. Make this For Onam

Avial is mixed vegetables with grated coconut and made in coconut oil and milk.

It is a very popular south indian dish and no Onam Sadya is complete without AVial. Know how to make it.

Ingredients

Mixed Vegetables ( Raw Plantain, Elephant Yam, Yellow Cucumber, Carrot, Potato, Drumstick, Chayote Squash), cut into 3 inch long strips (peel the plantain, yam, cucumber, potato) – 2 cups

Water – about 2 to 3 cups, just enough to cook the vegetables

Turmeric powder – 1/2 tsp

Salt – to taste

To grind to a paste:

Grated coconut (frozen will do) – 1/2 cup

Yogurt – 1/4 cup

Cumin seeds – 1/2 tsp

Green Thai chillies – 2 or 3

Start Cooking the vegetables in the water with the turmeric powder, till soft.(Note that drumstick takes the longest to cook)

Add salt to this once the vegetables are cooked.

Grind together the coconut, cumin, green chilies and yogurt to form a fine paste.

Add this paste to the cooked vegetables and you are good to eat…