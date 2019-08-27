Cucumber Pachadi- The Delicious Kerala Style Raita

Cucumber Pachadi is a simple and unavoidable Kerala style Raita made with fresh curd and cucumber. Hardly an Onam Sadya exists without a Cucumber Pachadi. Here is how you make it.

Ingredients Required

red chili: 2 (dry)

chopped green chilli: teaspoon( one and a half)

mustard seeds: 1 teaspoon

grated coconut: 1/3 cup

yoghurt (curd): 1 cup(beaten)

cumin seeds: 1/2 teaspoon

salt: as required

coconut oil: one and a half tablespoon

water as required

curry leaves: 5

cucumber: 2(medium)

How to make Cucumber Pachadi

Grind the coconut, cumin seeds, and green chilies together to make a paste.

Grate the cucumber, put some salt to it. Add the paste(made in step one) along with the curd to the grated cucumber. Mix it together.

Now, put a frying pan and heat coconut oil in it. Fry the curry leaves, dry red chilli, and mustard seeds, until the mustard seeds start to splutter. Add this to the cucumber mixture.