Don’t Forget to Make Koottu Kari For this Onam Sadya. Here is How to Do it

Koottu curry is a curry-based dish with a few vegetables and legumes. Here is how you make it.

Ingredients

chickpeas – 1 cup black, soaked overnight

Yam -1/2 cup chopped

banana – 1/2 cup raw chopped

coconut paste- 1/4 cup

Red chili powder- 3/4 tsp

Turmeric powder-1/4 tsp

jaggery powder-2 tsp

tempering

Coconut oil-

3 tbsp

Mustard seeds-1 tsp

Red chilli-2 no

grated coconut: 1/2 cup

tbsp Pepper powder: 3/4-1

Instructions

Boil black chickpeas and yam separately to 3/4th with salt and keep it ready. Do not cook it fully, or else yam will be mashed. We need to cook it again at another stage.

Add both together and add turmeric powder and chili powder, mix well.

Grind half of the coconut grated with cumin seeds to a paste.

Add the paste to the curry then boil and turn the stove off.

Heat coconut oil in another pan, splutter mustard seeds and add curry leaves and red chili to it. Now add remaining coconut and fry till its reddish in color. Before its completely reddish, add pepper powder and fry it.

Add the tempering to the curry along with jaggery powder and few drops of coconut oil. mix well and serve!