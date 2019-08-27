Don’t Forget to Make Koottu Kari For this Onam Sadya. Here is How to Do it

Koottu curry is a curry-based dish with a few vegetables and legumes. Here is how you make it.
Ingredients
chickpeas – 1 cup black, soaked overnight
Yam -1/2 cup chopped
banana – 1/2 cup raw chopped
coconut paste- 1/4 cup
Red chili powder- 3/4 tsp
Turmeric powder-1/4 tsp
jaggery powder-2 tsp
tempering
Coconut oil-
3 tbsp
Mustard seeds-1 tsp
Red chilli-2 no
grated coconut: 1/2 cup
tbsp Pepper powder: 3/4-1
Instructions
Boil black chickpeas and yam separately to 3/4th with salt and keep it ready. Do not cook it fully, or else yam will be mashed. We need to cook it again at another stage.
Add both together and add turmeric powder and chili powder, mix well.
Grind half of the coconut grated with cumin seeds to a paste.
Add the paste to the curry then boil and turn the stove off.
Heat coconut oil in another pan, splutter mustard seeds and add curry leaves and red chili to it. Now add remaining coconut and fry till its reddish in color. Before its completely reddish, add pepper powder and fry it.
Add the tempering to the curry along with jaggery powder and few drops of coconut oil. mix well and serve!
