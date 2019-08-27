Kerala Olan: Classic Onam Style Recipee, Check this Out

Olan is a delicious dish made by ash gourd and red beans splashed with a generous amount of hand-pressed, authentic coconut milk. This really enhances the overall feel of the Sadya. Here is how to make it.

Ingredients

Coconut oil: 2-3 tsp

curry leaves: 7-8

green chilies: 3-4

ash gourd: 300 grams

black-eyed pea

coconut milk: 1 cup

salt: as needed

Cook the black-eyed pea with 1.5 cups of water for 2-3 whistles(in a pressure cooker). Remove from heat and wait for the pressure to settle naturally. Strain the black-eyed pea and set aside.

Heat coconut oil in a pan and add in the curry leaves and slit green chilies.

Clean and dice the ash gourd. Add this to a pan, then add a cup of second pressed coconut milk. Add salt. Allow it to simmer for 10 minutes.

Add in the boiled and drained black-eyed pea.

Add in half a cup of first pressed coconut milk. After adding the milk, simmer for just a minute.

Your delicious Olan is ready