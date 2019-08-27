Know How to Make Ada Pradhaman- the Indispensable Item For Onam Sadya

Onam is the national festival of Kerala. The ten-day long festival is celebrated during the harvest period of late August and early September and it is the occasion to welcome Mahabali, Kerala’s mythical king. Onam Sadya is an indispensable part of Onam and among the major 26 dishes, Ada Pradhaman, a sweet creamy delicious dessert has a special place in the minds of food lovers. Let’s see how to make Ada pradhaman.

Serves 4

How to make Ada

Things Required

banana leaves: 2 pieces(large)

ghee: 1 tablespoon( melted)

rice flour: 1 cup, sifted

Water

Method of Making

1. Prepare a steamer with water in its base.

2. Cut the banana leaves into 5-inch squares; wilt them over an open flame so that they’re easy to roll and grease with the ghee.

3. In a small bowl, mix the rice flour with enough water to make a thick, pancake batter-like paste.

4. Spread batter enough for a thin layer on the leaf. Roll up each leaf and place in the steamer.

5. Cook for 8-10 mins then open the leaves carefully and cut the steamed dough in 1/2 inch squares.

How to Make Pradhaman

ghee: 1 tablespoon

Ada: (see above)

coconut milk: 2 cups thin

jaggery: 1/4 cup

cardamom powder: 1/2 teaspoon

ground ginger: 1/4 teaspoon

coconut milk: 1/2 cup thick

Method

1. In a deep skillet, add the thin coconut milk, jaggery, cardamom, ghee, ginger and simmer for 6-8 mins over low heat.

2. Add prepared Ada to the simmering mixture.

3. Add the thick coconut milk and simmer till the payasam is thick and creamy.