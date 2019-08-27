No Onam Sadya Complete Without Pullisery, Know How to Make It

Made with curd and your choice of vegetable ranging from pumpkin to cucumber, pullisery is something that aids your digestion and therefore comes towards the latter half of Onam Sadya. Know how to prepare for yourself.

Things Required

1 1/2 tablespoon coconut oil

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

2 dry red chilli

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 1/2 cup yoghurt (curd)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

5 curry leaves

1/4 cup water

2 cloves garlic

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 cup grated coconut

salt as required

Here is how to make it

blend together coconut with water, green chillies, garlic cloves, cumin seeds and turmeric powder into a paste.

Now, make the buttermilk with yoghurt by blending it nicely in a blender. Then, heat oil in a pan over medium flame and put mustard and fenugreek seeds in it.

Saute the seeds after adding dry red chillies and curry leaves in it. Then add the coconut paste and stir continuously to mix everything well. Now, turn the flame to a low setting and add the buttermilk in it.

Cook until the curry thickens, then add salt and a little water and cover with a lid. Let it cook over low flame for 2-3 minutes. You can now remove the lid and enjoy the delicious pullisery.