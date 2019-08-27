Onam 2019 : Importance of 10 days onam celebrations

The celebrations mark the Malayalam New Year, are spread over ten days, and conclude with Thiruvonam. The ten days are sequentially known as Atham, Chithira, Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam and Thiruvonam.

ATHAM – DAY 1

Celebrations commence from the first day, Atham. The day is regarded holy and auspicious by the people of Kerala. People take early bath on the day and offer prayers in the local temple. Making of Pookkallam or the flower carpet starts from this day. Attha Poo is prepared in the front courtyard by girls of the house to welcome the spirit of King Mahabali in whose honour Onam is celebrated. Boys play a supporting role and help in gathering flowers. In the following days, more flowers are added to Pookalam. As a result Pookalam turns out to be of massive size on the final day.

CHITHIRA- DAY 2

Chithira is the second day of festival . Girls add new flowers to Pookalam which they started on the day of Atham. Boys of the house arrange flowers for the girls. Planning and intense discussions for the big day of Onam begins from this day. Each event is discussed in detail so that nothing remain undone or incomplete.

CHODHI – DAY 3

The third day is called the Chothi. This day witnesses a number of activities. The markets get overcrowded, as people get engrossed with the task of buying new apparels, accessories and various items of decoration for the household.

VISAKAM – DAY 4

Women who have to prepare the elaborate meal of Onasadya on Thiruvonam, gets engaged in the prior preparations on Visakam. Making of various types of pickles and pappadams (papad) besides various other things begins now.

ANIZHAM – DAY 5

A the grand Snake Boat Race event called Vallamkali, which takes place takes place on the fifth day of the Onam. The competition takes place on the banks of the river Pamba at Aranmulla.

THRIKETA – DAY 6

By the sixth day, which is known as Thriketa, people who have migrated to other places start visiting their homes to celebrate the Onam festivity along with their family members.

MOOLAM – DAY 7

Pookalam is made in a new design with kondattam (gaiety) on this day with the most beautiful flowers. There is hustle and bustle everywhere as excited people do their last bit of shipping. People get the feel that the time to meet their Onathappan has just come.

POORADAM – DAY 8

Devotees create clay idols in the shape of small pyramids called a Ma. Therefore this day is also called Poorada Uttigal.

UTRADAM – DAY 9

On the day of Utradam, ninth day since the beginning of the festival, houses are well cleaned and decorated and gala feasts are arranged. Then the images of deities and cones made up of sticky clay painted red are placed there. They are known as ‘Trikkakara Appan’. These images are adorned with lines tastefully drawn with rice flour mixed with water and then they are worshipped. After the ‘puja’, the male members raise loud rhythmic shouts of joy known as ‘Aarppu Vilikkukal’. House cleaning starts on a massive scale and everything is made to look neat and tidy. There is also a set breakfast consisting of steamed bananas and fried pappadam (pappad). This remains the same till the day of Thiru Onam. A swing is also slung on a high branch of a tree. It is decorated with flowers and the youngsters take great delight in swinging and singing, that goes simultaneously.

THIRU ONAM – DAY 10

Kerala appears in its grandiose best on this day. Cultural extravaganza, music and feasts add joy to the God’s Own Country. The Onam celebrations open early in the morning of the Tiru Onam day, at about 4 or 5 a.m. There are celebrations all around the state and everybody takes active participation in them.