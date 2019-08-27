Onam 2019: Mohanlal, Nivin, Prithviraj and Tovino to clash at box-office this year

Onam is the biggest celebration in Kerala. And Onam is the biggest season for Malayalam film industry also . The onam season is the one of the best season to release films and many films are released on Onam.

This year also the scene is not different. This year Onam falls on September 11. This year also many films starring biggest stars of Mollywood to small films try their luck on Onam season.

Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas and Nivin Pauly all are in the field. The Main films which are in the battle field are the following.

Ittimani Made in China: Ittimani Made in China is the Onam release of malayalam superstar mohanlal. The film which marks the directorial debut of Jibi and Joju. The film is touted to be a fun-filled family entertainer.

The movie has Mohanlal playing double role as a father-son duo.Reportedly, the father character is a martial arts trainer based in China, while his son, Ittymaani, is a caterer by profession. He owns the company, Ittymaani Catering Service based in Thrissur.

Madhuri Braganza and Honey Rose plays the romantic interest of Ittymaani. The cast also includes Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Siddique, Vinu Mohan, Aju Varghese, Kailas, Johny Antony, Hareesh Kanaran, Salim Kumar, Sijoy Varghese, Nandu, Aristo Suresh and Swasika.

‘Ittymaani’ has pretty high expectations among the Malayali audience. The film is scheduled for a grand release during the Onam season in September. Antony Perumbavoor is producing it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal’s last release ‘lucifer’ was one of the biggest hit on malayalam film industry.So the fans of Mohanlal would be hoping to follow the success of Lucifer.

Brother’s Day: This is the another most anticipated film of the season. The film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role has Tamil actor Prasanna as the main villain. The film has four actresses playing the female lead – Aishwarya Lakshmi, Madonna Sebastian, Miya and Prayaga Martin. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajon.

Love Action Drama: The Onam release of Nivin Pauly is ‘Love Action Drama’. The film marks the directorial debut of Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan. The film has Lady Superstar Nayanthara playing the female lead.

Kilometres and kilomteres: This is the onam release of young actor Tovino Thomas. The film is his home production. The film is directed by Jeo Baby. The film is touted to be a road movie.