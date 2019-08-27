Onam 2019 : THE BIG FEAST – ONASADYA

Onam is the most important festival of Kerala. The Celebration lasts for ten days. Of all the days, Atham and the tenth day, Thiru Onam are of great importance.

Onasadhya

After completing the morning rituals, it is time for the family to get ready for the grand meal called Onasadya. The biggest and most prominent place in the house is selected to lay the meal which is traditionally served in a row on a mat laid on the floor.

The eldest member of the family sit in the centre. In front of him is placed a lighted brass lamp at a distance. Towards the west of the lamp is placed a small plantain leaf on which the food is served. This is an offering made in the name of Lord Ganpati. Thereafter, the meal is served to other members. The elaborate meal consists of 11 to 13 strictly vegetarian dishes and is served on banana leaves. There is a fixed order of serving the meal and a set place to serve the various dishes on the leaf.