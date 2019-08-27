Onam Special Ethakka Chips: Know How to Make this Crispy Snack

For all those out there in the northern part of India, banana chips is one of the items that comes to their mind when they think about Kerala. This crispy delight is an essential in Onam Sadya too. Here is how to make this simple snack.

Ingredients

Raw Banana(Plantain)/Nenthran Kaya: 4 nos

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Saltwater: 1 tsp in 1/2 cup water

Cooking Oil for frying (For authentic taste use Coconut oil)

Here is how to make it

1. Add water and turmeric powder in a large pan and keep aside.

2. Remove the outer skin of the bananas and keep it in the turmeric water for 10-20 minutes.

3. Slice it into thin round pieces. Dry the sliced pieces on a baking sheet or in a plate lined with kitchen tissue.

4. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan on medium heat.

5. Slide the sliced bananas into the hot oil. Stir it and flip it to make sure they are not sticking to each other.

6. When it is half done; reduce the flame to its lowest and sprinkle the saline solution; immediately close the pot with a lid. (this will prevent splashing) and remove the lid after a couple of minutes.

7. When the bubbling diminishes completely, turn over the flame to medium and gently toss them on every side. (Fry until they turn crisp)

8. Remove to a tissue paper and store in an airtight container. Serve and Enjoy!