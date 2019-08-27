Palada Pradhaman: The Sweetness that is Perfect Balance to all the other Spices in Sadya

Palada Pradhaman is often the last dish served in a Sadya. This is a sweet dish made with milk, dry fruits and rice ada. Here is how you make it.
Ingredients
milk: 2 liters
sugar: 1 cup
rice ada – ~200 grams
How to Make it
boil 2 liters milk in a pan. when it starts to boil, add sugar and stir it until it dissolves.
As soon as it is dissolved, wash and add rice ada to it.
cook in simmer for 30-40 minutes until rice ada is cooked and turns soft.
Meanwhile, melt sugar in another pan, when it melts and gets dark, add water and mix quickly.
add the caramelized sugar mixture to the payasam mix it together
switch off the stove when the milk has reduced a little and thickened.
Your Delicious creamy palada payasam is ready
