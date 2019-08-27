Latest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelves Salman’s ‘In-shaa-allah’

Aug 27, 2019, 07:49 pm IST
Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced that he has shelved the much anticipatory film ‘In-shaa-allah’. The film supposed to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt is the much anticipated film. Both Bhansali’s production house and Salman Khan has announced that they had decided to push the film.

” The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid 2020. Insha- Allah” Salman Khan tweeted.

The film which was supposed to be a co-production between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have marked the director-actor duo’s first collaboration after two decades.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made his directorial debut with a Salman Khan film ‘Khamoshi’ in 1996. The duo has also made another blockbuster ‘Hum Dil De chuke Sanam’ in 1999. Salman Khan also did a cameo role in Saawariya directed by Bhansali.

