Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelves Salman’s ‘In-shaa-allah’

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced that he has shelved the much anticipatory film ‘In-shaa-allah’. The film supposed to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt is the much anticipated film. Both Bhansali’s production house and Salman Khan has announced that they had decided to push the film.

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

The film which was supposed to be a co-production between Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have marked the director-actor duo’s first collaboration after two decades.

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ?#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made his directorial debut with a Salman Khan film ‘Khamoshi’ in 1996. The duo has also made another blockbuster ‘Hum Dil De chuke Sanam’ in 1999. Salman Khan also did a cameo role in Saawariya directed by Bhansali.