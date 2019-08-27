Sharkara Varatti: The Sweeter Version of Banana Chips

This sweeter version of banana chips made of jaggery is one of the dishes that kids look forward to. Here is how you make it

Here is What You Need to Make It

Raw Plantain : 3 nos

Jaggery syrup : 3/4 tsp

Powdered sugar : 2 tbsp

Ground Dried Ginger powder : 1/2 tsp

Rice flour :2 tsp

Cardamom : 4 nos

Oil for frying

Cumin seeds: 1/2 tsp

Here is how you make it

Peel off the plantain skin and cut each of them into half lengthwise.

In a frying pan pour the oil and heat it at medium-high flame. Add the plantain pieces to it when oil is hot. Don’t forget to stir it while keeping the flame on medium. Do it until it turns a golden/yellow colour.

Take the chips out of the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel. Wait until the chips get cool down.

Melt the jaggery by adding 2 tbsp of water to it. Add the cumin powder, 2 tbsp powdered sugar and cardamom to the jaggery syrup. Keep stirring and bring it to a boil.

When the syrup is in the right consistency lower the heat and add the fried banana pieces. Mix it well and keep on stirring to make sure pieces are not sticking together.

Remove from the stove and add the ginger powder, then 2 tbsp powdered sugar, mix well.

Finally just sprinkle the rice flour.

Your sarkkara varatti is ready, have it right away or keep it in an air tight container.